Allansford South West Big Freeze photo gallery

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 4 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:30pm
Community members gathered on Sunday to raise money and awareness for Motor Neuron Disease. The event included children's activities, live music and the main event, the Big Freeze slide.

