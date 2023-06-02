For the past 40 years Monica Hickey has been the face of the Camperdown police station.
Ms Hickey is employed in an administration role and has been based at Camperdown, servicing the Corangamite region, for her whole career.
Her colleagues celebrated her 40-year milestone on Friday with a lunch at the station.
Ms Hickey, who was just 23 when she was appointed to the position, said she did whatever she could to help the officers do their job.
"I can't believe it," Ms Hickey said. "I thought when I started I'd be here for five or seven years. I never expected to be here that long. I'm quite surprised. It sounds weird but 40 years has gone rather quickly.
"It's changed a lot. When I started there was carbon paper, four copies of everything, it was very messy and a lot of paperwork. Now it's email, you flick a switch and off it goes to whoever it's got to go to."
Ms Hickey said the best part of her job was the people she worked with. "It's a good place to work and I'm really happy, obviously," she said. "I wouldn't have stayed so long."
While Ms Hickey wanted to mark the milestone quietly, her colleagues had other ideas.
"It's a little bit bigger fuss than I expected but it's so nice to see all the people I've worked with," she said. "I haven't seen some of them for a while so it's really good to catch up with them."
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said Ms Hickey was invested in every part of her role and she was the face of the police station.
"She has done a sensational job," Senior Sergeant Caldow said. "She basically keeps the ship afloat. Up until a few years ago we had one senior sergeant and one sergeant here and Monica has always done the job of a sergeant.
"Her support for the troops and the members is always sensational. She has great organisational skills and is very caring of the staff and the residents and people who come in. She's great for Camperdown."
