Allansford South West Big Freeze raises thousands for MND

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 4 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 4:00pm
The crowd watches Stacy Mills ready to take on the South West Big Freeze slide at the Allansford Hotel on Sunday to raise money for Motor Neuron Disease. Picture by Anthony Brady
A shipping container filled with a tonne of ice and almost 19,000 litres of water set the scene for the South West Big Freeze on Sunday at the Allansford Hotel.

