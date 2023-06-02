Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living aged care organisation has formally split with its controversial, long-time chief executive officer Doreen Power.
Lyndoch board chair Sue Cassidy announced the development on Friday afternoon.
"Doreen Power is no longer employed by the company. That is all I will be saying on the matter," Ms Cassidy said.
Ms Power had been on annual leave since August 4, 2022, following intense public pressure over her leadership of Lyndoch.
Ms Power and the board had come under rising pressure following Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission audits showing record non-compliance to the national aged care standards for Lyndoch's nursing home and hostel, as well as articles raising serious questions about the standard of resident care and an alleged "culture of intimidation, manipulation and bullying" at the organisation.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell had used parliamentary privilege on August 2 to denounce Ms Power and call for her to resign or be removed by the board.
"Lyndoch Living is in crisis," Ms Britnell told the Victorian Legislative Assembly at the time.
"It has had more than 200 staff leave over the past couple of years amid claims of bullying and intimidation from the upper management that has created a toxic workplace."
Ms Britnell said the faltering organisation's problems could be traced to the CEO.
"Despite the damning and concerning issues that have been consistently raised, Lyndoch Living CEO Doreen Power's subterfuge and arrogance remains on display for all to see," Ms Britnell told parliament.
"I believe Ms Power is the source of many of these problems, especially the toxic workplace environment. Her position as CEO is no longer tenable; she must resign. And if she won't resign, the board must remove her."
It is unclear why it has taken so long for Ms Power's employment situation to be finalised.
Jill Davidson - the organisation's fourth acting CEO since Ms Power left 10 months ago - said Lyndoch had recently replaced the legal team dealing with the issue.
While Ms Cassidy said she wouldn't be providing any further information on the subject, The Standard sent through several pressing questions regarding Ms Power's tenure: Was Ms Power fired? If so, what formal reasons were given? Is Ms Power receiving a severance package? Was Ms Power on full pay and benefits during her 10 months of leave?
The Standard also asked whether the board intended to explain to the community what went wrong during Ms Power's tenure, whose fault it was, and what steps have been taken to prevent it happening again? Or, alternatively, whether the board believed nothing improper had occurred and Lyndoch's problems were a result of COVID-related industry disruption.
Ms Davidson and Ms Cassidy confirmed they wouldn't answer any of the questions.
Ms Power was contacted for comment.
