The mother of a woman killed in a horrific car accident near Hamilton has hit out at what she says are false claims about her daughter.
Debbie Montebello says her 31-year-old daughter Alicia, who died alongside three teenagers in an accident at Bochara on Saturday, was a beautiful person, who had a heart of gold.
She disputed The Standard's story - citing police sources - that Alicia had been the subject of a police investigation into alleged grooming.
"You don't know the facts. There's stuff that's been written that's not true," she said.
But police sources said a mother had previously claimed Alicia wanted a sexual relationship with her teenage daughter.
Ms Montebello agreed her daughter had to overcome difficulties to be friends with a teenage girl.
But she claimed police charges had been dropped and her daughter had tried to act protectively.
"Alicia was the most beautiful girl in the world," Ms Montebello said.
"She had a heart of gold who would always be there for her friends and family.
"I hope you never have to go through the pain we are going through losing a child and that your child's name doesn't get slashed all over the paper.
"I'm very upset. My daughter died. And all you could do was write negative stuff about her.
"We are hurting so much and it hurts even more to read this."
Ms Montebello said her daughter wasn't stalking teenagers, despite court records showing she had pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to two counts of stalking in April this year.
"Why write this bullsh*t? What is this to do with the car accident?" she said.
"My daughter was the most beautiful, caring young woman who had a heart of gold.
"She was happy and lived life to the fullest. She loved her family and friends.
"Alicia would always be there for her family and friends and if they needed her day or night she would be there for them all.
"Alicia would protect her friends with her life."
Ms Montebello said her daughter always acted protectively.
"If you have to print anything about my daughter, print beautiful, good stuff because she was a good girl, like I said with a heart of gold. Beautiful inside and out.
"Alicia was more like a big sister ... she was ever so loved by everyone who knew her."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.