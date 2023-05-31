A Hamilton woman killed alongside three teenagers in a horror crash was the subject of an ongoing police investigation into alleged grooming.
Police sources have revealed the mother of a teenage girl previously informed them that Alicia Montebello, 31, told her she wanted to have a sexual relationship with her young daughter.
The parents believed their daughter was being groomed and that was the subject of an ongoing police investigation.
Montebello, two teenage boys and a girl died in the early hours of last Saturday in a tragic high-speed crash on the Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road near Bochara, north-west of Hamilton.
A video shared on social media platform Snapchat showed Montebello's red Toyota Camry travelling at 130km/h.
Police sources have confirmed Montebello was charged with four counts of breaching her bail after she contacted teenage girls.
Montebello was originally claimed by police to have caused damage at the Branxholme Recreation Reserve doing circle work in her car on February 18.
Then in less than a day in late March Montebello sent a teenage girl up to 30 text messages and attended her workplace.
Hamilton police arrested Montebello on March 29 and charged her with two counts of stalking and causing the damage.
Police say Montebello made admissions and was bailed on the condition she not contact two teenage girls.
Montebello was then caught breaching her bail conditions by being with two girls at 12.40am on April 14 after police intercepted her car in Hamilton.
Montebello was not arrested pending further police inquiries, but at 4.30am the same morning officers found Montebello walking down Cox Street with a group of young people, which included the two girls.
She was then arrested, charged with bail breaches and remanded in custody.
Montebello later pleaded guilty on April 14 to seven charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court, one count of causing damage wilfully, two counts of stalking and four charges of breaching her bail conditions.
She was not convicted and fined $700.
Other media has reported Montebello had a history of driving offences dating back to 2015 when she lived in South Australia.
She had lost her licence for four months after being charged with drink-driving an unregistered vehicle.
In 2016 she was ordered to serve a 12-day prison sentence for driving with a disqualified licence and failing to display P-plates, but that sentence was suspended.
