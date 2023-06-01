A Colac district father and son have been charged with stealing a tractor worth $150,000 from a farm near Terang.
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said the tractor stolen overnight Saturday was found abandoned in roadside trees about 11am Wednesday at Cundare, about 25 kilometres north of Colac.
It had travelled the best part of 80 kilometres.
About 11.30am Wednesday, on the Princes Highway at Boorcan two males were arrested - a Warrion man aged in his 40s and his 17-year-old son.
"They were separately conveyed to the Terang and Camperdown police stations and interviewed," Senior Sergeant Caldow said.
"During the day a warrant was obtained and executed at a Warrion property about 6pm.
"Both the males were charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 25.
"Their bail conditions include an overnight curfew.
"They were charged with theft of the tractor, handling stolen goods and charges in relation to ammunition."
A Boorcan man in his 30s has also been charged with handling stolen property and the theft of the tractor.
The green 2021 model John Deere brand tractor - number plate registration XV7-3XG - was reported missing on Sunday.
"The farm is just behind the Terang trotting track," Senior Sergeant Caldow said.
"Part of the equipment stolen, a post hole driver attachment, was recovered after a search warrant was executed at a Boorcan property."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it appeared the tractor had been driven to Boorcan, along the Old Geelong Road and then the Camperdown-Foxhow Road before the GPS tracker stopped functioning.
"The tracker went off line in the Leslie Manor area about 1am Sunday," he said.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it appeared the tractor had received minimal damage.
"It's been carted back to Terang and is soon to be reunited with the owner," he said.
"It's been an excellent result.
"Camperdown, Terang, Mortlake and Skipton uniform members and Colac and Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives were involved in the operation to located the tractor and charges those allegedly responsible."
