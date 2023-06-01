The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Families 'devastated' by impending closure of May Noonan aged care home

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The families of residents say they are 'devastated' by Lyndoch Living's decision to shut the May Noonan aged care home in Terang. Picture by Sean McKenna
The families of residents say they are 'devastated' by Lyndoch Living's decision to shut the May Noonan aged care home in Terang. Picture by Sean McKenna

The families of residents at Terang's May Noonan aged care home say they are "devastated" at Lyndoch Living's decision to close the facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.