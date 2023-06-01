The families of residents at Terang's May Noonan aged care home say they are "devastated" at Lyndoch Living's decision to close the facility.
Lyndoch's board chair and acting chief executive officer made the announcement on Wednesday, citing poor occupancy and chronic staffing difficulties.
Colleen Shrubb told The Standard it was "very devastating" May Noonan was shutting its doors after nearly 50 years.
Ms Shrubb's brother, Kevin Richards, has lived at May Noonan for years and she said she didn't know where she was going to move him.
"Kevin has an intellectual disability which (makes it) very hard for us to find him an aged care facility that would take him on, (because) they have to be NDIS-registered so he can continue to have support staff from (disability service) Cooinda, which is his life," Ms Shrubb said.
"Kev has been with Cooinda in Terang for over 50 years, which will be devastating for Kev to lose. I'm trying to reach out to other facilities to see what we can do for him."
She said Lyndoch had offered to provide Kevin with the support he needed, but he would have to move to Warrnambool.
"I feel Warrnambool is taking Kev too far away from his family and Cooinda friends," Ms Shrubb said.
"I have been awake all night worried about getting Kev in another facility that will meet (his) needs."
Ms Shrubb said NDIS staff had also offered to help, but she was worried for her brother, who has complex health issues and recently had his leg amputated due to complications from diabetes.
"It's very tough, I just don't know what will happen," she said.
Lyndoch board chair Sue Cassidy insisted there was no target closure date for the facility but The Standard understands May Noonan management is working towards shutting as soon as mid-July.
Ms Cassidy assured residents the home would remain open until everyone found new accommodation.
Sharon Wilson, whose father John Drennan is a resident, said the news had come as a "shock".
"I've just left on a working holiday to the top of Queensland and I purposely rang Lyndoch before I left - because you hear rumours - and asked what was going on? But they said 'no, no, no, we've heard nothing'," Ms Wilson said. "And I'm sure the girl I spoke to didn't know anything about it, but gee whiz, a bit more warning would have been great."
She had been told there would be a resident and family meeting on Wednesday but had been given no hint of its gravity, so she left on her trip and her father had to absorb the news alone.
"If they'd at least said 'this is an extremely important meeting and we want everyone to come to it' I would've worked something out," Ms Wilson said.
"Dad was OK, probably a little bit shocked, and I'm sure he's wondering what we're going to do. I left thinking he was in safe hands. Nevermind, that's the way it is."
She said she had been contacting aged care services in Mortlake and Terang to see whether there was an alternative to moving her father to Warrnambool.
"Dad has always lived in that Laang, Terang area and it's going to be a little bit hard to shift him somewhere he's not familiar with," Ms Wilson said.
"He's a country man and likes his solitude, so I don't think (Warrnambool) will really suit him, but we may not have any option.
"It is really disappointing that it's come to this. It's a lovely little country aged care facility."
