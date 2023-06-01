Second-placed Terang Mortlake will unveil boom recruit Lewis Taylor for its away game against Hamilton Kangaroos.
The former AFL Rising Star winner has missed the first seven weeks of the Hampden league season with a groin injury.
He will slot into the side alongside Daniel Kenna.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna said ruckman Darcy Hobbs (corkie) and defender Alex Moloney (unavailable) would miss with other players also under a cloud entering the game.
South Warrnambool is excited to see Shannon Beks return to the field on Saturday but the ladder-leader will be without three top-line players.
Beks joins Flynn Wilkinson and Jaidyn Hawkins as inclusions for the Roosters' clash against Portland at Friendly Societies' Park.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello confirmed Beks would play after travelling overseas while key forward Sam Kelly, the versatile Jed Henderson and midfielder Josh Saunders would be sidelined with hamstring tightness.
Portland will unveil a debutant with under 18.5 captain Broque Field to line up at half-back with fellow teenager Charlie Piergrosse also coming into the side.
Lachie Goldby (shoulder) and Tom Sharp (unavailable) go out of the Tigers' side.
North Warrnambool Eagles welcome back Nathan Vardy (unavailable) for their away clash against Koroit at Victoria Park.
The AFL premiership player, who can swing between the ruck and forward, will complement fellow tall Nick Rodda who returned from injury last round in the Hampden league grand final rematch.
Luke Wines, who returned from the Northern Territory for brother Matthew's 300th match in round seven, will again run out for the Eagles.
Teenagers Lachie Wines (managed) and Seb Shiells (omitted) make way with the Eagles and Saints to play 21 players each rather than 22 after consultation between the two clubs.
Koroit has made one change, bringing in experienced defender Tim Martin, who has been sidelined with injury, for teenager Harry Noonan who returns to the under 18.5 competition.
A revitalised Warrnambool expects to go in unchanged for its clash against Cobden at Reid Oval.
The Blues have named Lochie Worden and Amon Radley as emergencies.
Camperdown will again take a settled side into its away game against Port Fairy at Gardens Oval. Magpies coach Neville Swayn said the team was "in a really good place" in terms of player availability.
Port Fairy has made one change, bringing in small forward Lochie Gunning for James Duncan.
Hamilton Kangaroos v Terang Mortlake
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: C.Pither, W.Povey, O.Linke
HB: L.Barnes, T.Morris, B.Hicks
C: L.Urquhart, R.Sigley, R.Gill
HF: C.Alexander, D.Russell, L.Uebergang
F: H.Waldron, Z.Burgess, H.Cook
R: C.Whyte, E.Knight, D.White
Int: B.Baker, J.Lehmann, N.Herrmann
Terang Mortlake
B: G.Bourke, H.Roberts, S.Mclean
HB: J.Arundell, I.Kenna, D.Jones
C: J.Hay, R.Buck, K.Johnstone
HF: L.McConnell, L.Wareham, S.Crawley
F: X.Vickers, W.Kain, B.Reid
R: H.Porter, R.Hutchins, L. Taylor
Int: M.Baxter, J.Harris, M.Arundell
South Warrnambool v Portland
South Warrnambool
B: F.Wilkinson, X.Farley, S.Thompson
HB: T.Williamson, X.Mitchem, P.Anderson
C: J.Hawkins, M.McCluggage, D.Nicholson
HF: H.Lee, S.Beks, B.Osborne
F: N.Thompson, J.Dye, R.Henderson
R: O.Bridgewater, M.Irving, B.Rantall
Int: B.Beks, T.Jenkins, J.Folkes, R.Thomas
Portland
B: M.Curtis, J.Wilson, D.Denboer
HB: D.Campbell, K.Richardson, W.Hunter
C: S.Hampshire, T.Jennings, D.Falcone
HF: P.Procter, D.Bell, H.Kerr
F: K.Edwards, C.Peters, S.Peck
R: J.Dunlop, L.Stephens, C.Piergrosse
Int: B.Field, L.leonard, H.Reynolds, B.Schwarz
Warrnambool v Cobden
Warrnambool
B: L.Bidmade, J.Foott, J.Chittick
HB: O.Opperman, N.Hooker, S.Cowling
C: R.Warfe, D.Graham, W.Lord
HF: J.Wells, L.Cody, H.Ryan
F: J.Turland, J.Turland, E.Boyd
R: M.Bidmade, D.Mccorkell, R.Jansen van beek
Int: J.Dowd, J.Bell, C.Hoffmann, D.Weymouth
Emg: L.Worden, A.Radley
Cobden
B: Z.Green, N.Mounsey, W.Benallack
HB: S.Thow, J.Fowler, J.Hutt
C: B.McGlade, T.Anderson, B.Mahoney
HF: J.Hammond, J.Williamson, G.Rooke
F: T.Roberts, C.Koroneos, H.Robertson
R: P.Pekin, B.Berry, P.Smith
Int: A.Rosolin, L.Darcy, T.Darcy, L.Cahill
Koroit v North Warrnambool Eagles
Koroit
B: T.Baulch, D.McCutcheon, T.Martin
HB: T.Hines, W.Petersen, N.Rentsch
C: J.Gow, J.Lloyd, C.Nagorcka
HF: J.Block, P.O'Sullivan, J.McCosh
F: J.Neave, F.Robb, D.Mooney
R: M.Bradley, L.Hoy, M.Petersen
Int: J.McInerney, C.O'Donnell, W.Couch
Emg: T.Couch, T.Waterson
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Grundy, R.Scoble, L.Wines
HB: F.Timms, J.Johnstone, B.Jenkinson
C: L.Kenna, J.Bermingham, D.Bermingham
HF: A.Wines, F.Jones, J.Greene
F: T.Batten, N.Vardy, N.Rodda
R: J.Bermingham, M.Wines, A.Noske
Int: Z.Timms, J.O'Brien, C.Grundy
Port Fairy v Camperdown
Port Fairy
B: A.McMeel, J.hopper, M.Sully
HB: M.Ryan, C.Harwood, M.Staude
C: K.Mercovich, R.Mohan, S.Lucardie
HF: T.Opperman, G.Swarbrick, G.Macdonald
F: O.Pollock, R.Riordan, J.Rowan
R: T.Adamson, J.Bartlett, O.Myers
Int: L.Gunning, J.Forrest, W.Goudie, S.Lee
Camperdown
B: S.Morgan, B.Richardson, A.McBean
HB: R.Arnold, B.Draffin, L.O'Neil
C: C.Lucas, J.Dundon, H.Sumner
HF: J.O'Neil, D.Absalom, H.Sinnott
F: C.Spence, J.Place, S.Gordon
R: T.Kent, W.Rowbottom, Z.Sinnott
Int: J.Lafferty, A.Gordon, N.Jones, J.Baird
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
