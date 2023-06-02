The Standard
Steven Pateman to miss 2024 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival due to historic cobalt charge

By Tim Auld
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:24pm
Steven Pateman, pictured after a win on Saunter Boy at the 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna
THREE-time Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning jockey Steven Pateman and his wife Jess have been disqualified for 11 months on a historic cobalt charge.

