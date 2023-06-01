The Standard
Business case finds Cannon Hill site 'not viable' for Warrnambool's new art gallery

Katrina Lovell
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 8:40am
One of two concept designs the council was looking at for a possible new art gallery at Cannon Hill. This design, seen from Merri Street, could have cost more than $63 million.
A new Warrnambool art gallery will likely never be built at Cannon Hill, with a business case finding the cost of the project could soar past $70 million - making it financially unviable.

