A Mortlake shearer who claims he fell asleep before crashing into the Apsley pub in far west Victoria has pleaded guilty to offences.
Dylan Michael Moore, 33, crashed into the pub, claiming he woke up at 5.45am on November 28 last year and realised he was inside the pub in his car.
His Ford sedan was travelling along the Wimmera Highway at Apsley when he said he fell asleep and crashed through the fence of a playground before ploughing through the walls of the Border Inn Hotel.
Apsley is about 10 kilometres north-west of Edenhope.
Witnesses claimed two people fled the accident scene and ran off into bushland.
About 6am Country Fire Authority volunteers attended and found the hotel had suffered significant damage.
The car was lodged inside the building and the scene was secured due to the risk of exposure to asbestos.
A couple of days later Moore handed himself in to Warrnambool police, was interviewed and charged with offences.
Those offences included leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving.
He told police he crashed into the pub after falling asleep when he had his car on cruise control.
Moore told police that he and a colleague were on their way to South Australia to go shearing.
He said he woke up as his car was going through the pub walls. He checked his passenger and then they fled.
Moore said he found himself inside the hotel and just wanted to run.
"I can't handle this," he told police before he added he had hitchhiked home.
On October 8 last year Moore was intercepted by police in Ararat due to a rear tail light issue.
Officers found drug paraphernalia including a smoking implement in the foot well of the car.
A search uncovered three grams of cannabis, remnants of drugs and his black backpack contained magic mushrooms.
A lawyer for Moore said his client suffered PTSD and had issues with drug use and mental health.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said that Moore was before the Warrnambool court on September 1 last year for "very serious charges" including trafficking meth and ecstasy.
He was placed on an 18-month community corrections order, with the main condition to do 190 hours of community work.
"In a nutshell you did nothing except commit further offences," Mr Lethbridge said, adding that Moore had even failed to attend the first day at the Office Of Corrections after being lucky to avoid jail.
Moore then appeared in court again on March 15 and it seemed he had engaged with the corrections.
"It appears you had a change in attitude. I assume you realised you had been within a hair's breadth of going to jail," the magistrate told Moore.
"I've marked these orders to come back before me. If you put one foot wrong, miss one appointment or commit one offence you are going to jail."
Mr Lethbridge said the maximum penalty for failing to report an accident was just 14 days' imprisonment and that restricted what the court could do.
"You should consider yourself extraordinarily fortunate," the magistrate said.
Moore was fined a total of $1750, his driver's licence was cancelled for 18 months and his 18-month corrections order will start again.
The main condition of the order is to complete the 190 hours of community work.
