The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Cost of living forum to run in Warrnambool on May 18

Updated May 14 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A forum will be held in Warrnambool on May 18 to explore the community's struggles with the cost of living.
A forum will be held in Warrnambool on May 18 to explore the community's struggles with the cost of living.

A forum will be held in Warrnambool this week to explore the community's struggles with the cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.