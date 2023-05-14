A forum will be held in Warrnambool this week to explore the community's struggles with the cost of living.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan and Cost of Living Committee chair Senator Jane Hume will host the forum at the CWA Hall on Thursday.
It will give individuals, organisations and businesses the opportunity to share personal stories about the impact of the cost of living crisis.
Through this process, the Cost of Living Committee will seek to recommend practical solutions to address the cost of living without adding to inflation.
It will run on May 18 from 12.30pm-2pm.
Anyone interested in attending can call 1300 131 692 or register online at dantehan.com.au.
Submissions can also be made online at yourcostofliving.au.
