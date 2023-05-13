A group lobbying for a water pipeline to Port Fairy has celebrated $26 million in federal funding to guarantee a solution to the town's drinking water problem.
The funding, announced in this week's federal budget, ensures Wannon Water will have enough money to deliver its plan to fix the drinking water in Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood.
Port Fairy Pipeline Supply Support Group spokesman John Konings said the funding was a "really positive announcement", but he was still concerned the water authority would choose a "second best" solution to the problem in Port Fairy.
"It is disappointing to see that Wannon Water still thinks that desalination is an appropriate option for fixing Port Fairy's terrible water," Mr Konings said.
He took issue with information on the water authority's website that assessed the pipeline as far more expensive than a desalination plant. The analysis estimates a pipeline would cost $26 million to build, compared to $8 million for water treatment and would cost $28 million to operate over 25 years, compared with $12 million for a plant.
"We were really alarmed when we saw those numbers," Mr Konings said.
"Those figures are nearly two years old from a report by their consultants, Gutteridge Haskins & Davey. Their estimate comes out at nearly $1 million per kilometre of pipeline, which I just can't believe."
Mr Konings said he had commissioned a pro bono analysis from a "reputable" company specialising in pipelines, which estimated the 30 kilometre pipeline would cost just $10 million.
He said on a recent trip to central Australia he also passed a 37 kilometre pipeline near Uluru that had been built in 2019 for $12 million.
"After seeing Wannon Water's estimate we went back to our consultants to double check their estimate and they came back with the same $10 million figure," he said.
"Our figures show the cost of a pipeline compared to a desal plant are basically line ball."
Mr Konings said he had also suggested Wannon Water could tap the pipeline to provide water to farmers, which would bring additional revenue as well as making the farm land more valuable.
"High quality pressurised water is a huge asset and would lift the values of any properties that had access to it," he said.
Mr Konings said now that there was "an apparently clear funding path" for the project, he and his colleague David McLean were eager to work with the water authority on getting the "optimum result" for Port Fairy.
"Since there seems to be really sufficient funding for all the three towns Wannon Water is in the position to get the absolute best answer for the town of Port Fairy, rather than - as they see it - the cheapest answer," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
