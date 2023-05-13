The Standard
Garvoc residents criticise wind farm application as developer defends process

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated May 13 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 6:50pm
The developer for a proposed wind farm that has blindsided locals says anti-wind-farm activists are to blame for a lack of community consultation. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
The developer of a proposed Garvoc wind farm has blamed anti-wind-farm activists for a lack of community consultation as neighbours say they have been "disrespected" by the lack of engagement.

