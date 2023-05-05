The Standard
Warrnambool firm closes early to boost staff wellbeing

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:15pm
Maddens Lawyers legal assistant Melissa Molloy, with children Isabelle, 7, and Luca, 4, has welcomed an early Friday afternoon finish for a better work-life balance and to spend more time with her family. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Maddens Lawyers legal assistant Melissa Molloy, with children Isabelle, 7, and Luca, 4, has welcomed an early Friday afternoon finish for a better work-life balance and to spend more time with her family. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Weekend trips to Melbourne and school pick-ups are possible for employees of a city law firm closing early on Fridays to provide a better work-life balance.

Local News

