The Standard
Whiskey Stills Incorporated running a tour at Cobden, Terang, Camperdown on May 7

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:30pm
Whiskey Stills Incorporated vice president Alan Wilson, secretary Geraldine Delaney-Davison and president Alan Hart. The group runs tours twice a year showcasing the region's illicit whiskey trade.
The government thought these people were making a great fortune and a great deal of whiskey illegally. It's anyone's guess how much they were making...

- Alan Hart

Bootlegging, shipwreck thieves and links to Ned Kelly - the south-west's little known history had it all. Rebooted tours will revisit the history this weekend. Lillian Altman reports.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

