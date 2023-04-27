A North Warrnambool Eagles footballer is ready to face a high-quality opponent on debut after earning a spot in the ruck.
Jarvis Bermingham, 19, said he was excited to test himself against Cobden's Mark Marriott at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
"I am a little bit nervous about coming in for a senior game in the Hampden league," he said.
"I am pretty happy and pretty thankful for them for giving me the opportunity to play.
"Dad (Daniel) was saying he thought I played good last weekend and hopefully I got a game this weekend in the ones," he said.
"I didn't really think I was going to be picked in the side but I went into the (team) meeting and they picked me so I was pretty stoked about that."
Bermingham, who will play alongside cousins Jett and Duke, has been honing his ruck craft in the reserves this season.
"It is definitely going to be a challenge to step up from the ressies but I am pretty keen to see how it goes," he said.
"As long I do my part and help the team, hopefully we'll get the win."
Bermingham, who is working for his dad's liquid waste removal business, prides himself on his jumping capability and speed.
He has learned from former teammate Ben Kellett and current teammate and ex-AFL player Nathan Vardy.
"I played footy with Ben a lot during my lower (junior) years, so me and him kind of grew up switching between rucking," Bermingham said.
"When Vardy came out (to North), (coach Adam) Dowie really focused on me getting some one-on-one training with him to improve my craft which I can see is a big factor of why I am playing (seniors now)."
Warrnambool will also unveil a debutant in its game against Camperdown at Leura Oval.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe confirmed teenager Jaiden Wells as one of three changes.
"(He's a) ripping kid, just missed (GWV) Rebels this year," he said.
"(He) is at the club more than anyone and training, even just by himself."
Wells joins veteran Tim O'Keeffe and teenager Reggie Mast as inclusions.
Lochie Worden, Damien McCorkell and Otto Opperman are the Blues' outs.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
