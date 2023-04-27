The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

North Warrnambool Eagles debutant Jarvis Bermingham excited for ruck challenge

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:57am, first published April 27 2023 - 8:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarvis Bermingham, pictured in 2020, will debut for North Warrnambool Eagles in round four. File picture
Jarvis Bermingham, pictured in 2020, will debut for North Warrnambool Eagles in round four. File picture

A North Warrnambool Eagles footballer is ready to face a high-quality opponent on debut after earning a spot in the ruck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.