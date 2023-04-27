WARRNAMBOOL'S two soccer clubs are expected to take their rivalry to another level in 2023.
Rangers' decision to focus solely on the South West Victoria Football Association will provide Wolves with a challenge they've craved.
Wolves coach Corrie Shields said his team was excited to play Rangers, who have opted out of the Ballarat and District Soccer Association, in the opening round at Harris Street Reserve on Sunday.
"It is a massive game for both clubs. It's the first time the Rangers have played in our league (full-time)," he said.
"We've played separately and always had that unknown of who is the better team because we've played in separate leagues, so this is definitely the first ever game we've played in the same league competing against each other.
"We are going to treat it like every other game, try and win and enjoy it the best we can."
New Rangers coach Elijah Macchia, who has moved to the region from Melbourne and has also played soccer for Horsham, said he was thrilled to be a part of the Jones Oval-based club.
"When I was younger we used to play against them (in the BDSA) and they always used to thrash us, so may as well join the winning team," he joked.
"I am keen for it. It's been really cool to be welcomed into the football community like I have been and I am really enjoying it at the moment and the boys are all really fun to be around."
The coaches said it was pleasing to see the sport gain traction in south-west Victoria.
This season will consist of 12 games plus finals with Shields eager to see it expand in coming seasons.
"(I'm hoping) for a 15-16 round season, with one more team we'd be able to do that," he said.
Midfielder Shields, 28, said he had noticed growth in the SWVFA competition which now consists of seven senior men's sides.
"We've tried to improve our local league as best we can and we're trying to get more teams and are trying to make it more competitive, so the likes of Stawell and Port Fairy joining the past couple of seasons and Rangers joining this season is massive," he said.
"It just shows you how we can improve. Having so many juniors and have a seniors and reserves league for people aged 18 is another step forward."
Wolves' under 17 coach and senior player Daniel Lim, 19, is one of the younger generation benefitting from soccer's growth locally.
"I enjoy taking what I have learned playing in the seniors and taking that into coaching the juniors," he said.
Macchia, 26, intends to be a non-playing coach but will step onto the field if required.
"I remember when I was young there was not a lot of good product coming out of the country areas but now some of the boys who are playing in Rangers' under 17 side, they're just crazy next level and it's really good to see them being integrated into our team as well," he said.
"A lot of them are training up and have played a few practice matches we've had in the off-season."
Rangers captain Scott Twycross played for Rangers' SWVFA side last year and is excited to have former BDSA players join the competition.
"It is awesome to have a new face down at the club. It makes a big difference with fresh ideas and there's a few familiar faces around too so it's a nice fit," he said of Macchia's appointment as coach.
