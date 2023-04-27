The Standard
Home/National Sport/A-League

Warrnambool's two soccer teams - Rangers and Wolves - ready for SWVFA rivalry

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Lim (Wolves), Elijah Macchia (Rangers), Corrie Shields (Wolves) and Scott Twycross (Rangers). Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Daniel Lim (Wolves), Elijah Macchia (Rangers), Corrie Shields (Wolves) and Scott Twycross (Rangers). Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

WARRNAMBOOL'S two soccer clubs are expected to take their rivalry to another level in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.