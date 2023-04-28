A "nightmare" two years dealing with injury hasn't stopped Merrivale recruit Dylan Weir from having a blistering start to the Warrnambool and District league season.
The former South Warrnambool key forward leads the league with 18 goals from the opening three rounds despite a serious wrist injury hampering his skill-set, including his ability to kick straight.
Weir ruptured his wrist a couple of seasons ago while playing in Melbourne then had it reconstructed before it ruptured again ahead of the 2022 Hampden league season.
He played with no ligaments in it last year and had it fused in September.
"It's been a two-year nightmare... in September I had it fused and it's just got bolts through it now holding it all together," he told The Standard.
"I'm sort of just playing nearly one-handed and it's not very fun but it's one of those things, it's hard to give away sometimes.
"It's at a stage now where it's not going to get any better so if I want to play I've just got to get used to it."
Regardless, Weir has enjoyed his time with his new club so far, describing the side as a "good, young group" that gets on well.
The Tigers sit at the top of the ladder, undefeated after three rounds and face reigning premier Nirranda on Saturday.
They defeated last season's runner-up Panmure by 33 points in their last match following a 183-point win against Old Collegians in which Weir booted 12 goals.
Weir believes the side is tracking well to contend come the pointy end of the season.
"If we can come away with a strong win this weekend I think it will show the league and the club itself, everyone should have a bit more belief that we're in the right spot," he said. "I think everyone does think that.
"I think everyone's pretty happy with where their fitness is and how training is and how we've been playing but if you can come away with two wins from the two premiership contenders from last year it shows where you are."
The key-tall has been impressed with the Warrnambool and District league's quality and praised the impact of Merrivale recruits Tate Porter, Jalen Porter (both North Warrnambool) and Sam Gleeson (Diamond Creek) coming from stronger competitions.
The trio have all featured in the Tigers' best players so far, with Jalen earning selection in all three games, Tate twice and Sam once.
Weir, who owns a digital marketing business, joined the Tigers this season after snagging 22 majors from 15 games for South Warrnambool in 2022, featuring in its preliminary final loss to North Warrnambool.
He said he was happy at the Roosters but strong "work connections" at Merrivale influenced him to make the move.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.