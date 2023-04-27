The Standard
Increase to interchange numbers sparks debate within Hampden league football ranks

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
April 28 2023 - 8:00am
(Clockwise from top left) Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna, South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello, Portland coach Jarrod Holt, Cobden's playing group on the training track. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Sean McKenna
The decision to introduce a fourth interchange position has sparked heated debate within the Hampden league.

