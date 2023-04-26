A change of clubs meant a new on-court role for Keele Hillas.
The multi-talented sportsperson - she also plays Big V basketball for Warrnambool Mermaids - is settling in at Warrnambool and District netball powerhouse Nirranda.
Hillas, 23, joined the reigning premier in the off-season from Hampden league outfit Warrnambool due to a friendship with Nirranda player Steph Townsend.
A Blues' attacking circle brimming with talent meant the experienced goaler was swung into a different role.
Hillas said coach Lisa Arundell had her switching between defence and midcourt.
It's a challenge the Brauer College teacher is relishing.
"I have had a lot of fun learning new positions and fitting into a team that is so amazing and full of talented netballers," she said.
"It's really fun to be a part of. I am just learning how to space (between opponents) differently and use my knowledge of netball in a different way and using skills from basketball and transferring them defensively and making sure I don't stuff up which sport is which.
"I have worked really hard to fit into the team and it's been working really, really well."
Hillas said Nirranda, which went undefeated through the 2022 season, had the ability to replicate that feat and was excited to challenge itself against grand finalist Merrivale on Saturday in round four.
"Offensively with Jo (Couch), Steph and Amanda (Gilbert) it works like clockwork," she said.
"They've played for ages so it's really easy to pass them the ball and defensively with the rotations we've got with Lisa (Couch), Cloe (Marr) and Montana (Wallace) - they're all amazing defenders."
Hillas, who moved to the region in 2022 to start her teaching career, played a mixture of open and division one for Warrnambool last year.
She felt a move to the district league, particularly as she juggles basketball commitments, was the right call.
The Mermaids championship-winning player - she won a title in her first season at the club last year - expects to miss three netball games this season due to basketball away games.
Home games at the Arc often start at 5.30pm, meaning a short turnaround after netball which starts at 1.50pm.
"It's mainly why I transferred into the district league because there isn't as much away travel," she said of a competition which is based mainly around Warrnambool.
"We have about an hour-and-a-half after netball games to get into basketball mode."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.