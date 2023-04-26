The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Nestles' premiership coach Alex Strauch steps down from role ahead of 2023/24 WDCA season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles coach Alex Strauch (left) celebrates the club's 2022/23 division one premiership with skipper Jacob Hetherington last month. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nestles coach Alex Strauch (left) celebrates the club's 2022/23 division one premiership with skipper Jacob Hetherington last month. Picture by Sean McKenna

Nestles premiership coach Alex Strauch says he is content to step down after four years at the helm, believing he could not leave the club in a better position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.