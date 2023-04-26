"All I wanted was at the end of every season for the club to be in a better position than it was when it started," he said. "I can't leave it in a better spot than it is now. The women's are flying, we had all the teams in the finals, won the Sungold (T20 final), won the flag for the first time in 20-odd years. It's a good time to hand it over.... the club is in a really good spot."