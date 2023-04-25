Hamilton Kangaroos open grade mentor Emma Somerville says there is "fire in the belly" to improve its game and compete for longer despite clinching the Anzac Day clash against Portland Tigers by four goals, 40-36.
The Kangaroos had to dig deep to overcome a determined Tigers outfit in the traditional Hampden league match, who were desperate to make a statement in front of their home supporters.
Somerville, who flourished in defence for her team on a warm day for netball, told The Standard while pleased to walk away with the points there was a lot to work on across the court if they wanted to compete in finals.
"I'm happy with the fitness the girls showed and they did run out the four quarters well, but I wouldn't say our game was too good to be honest," she said.
"A win like that is not exactly what we want in terms of how we want to play. We take the points and walk away but it probably gives us more fire in the belly to lift and improve.
"What I do know is these girls respond. Each individual player takes it on themselves to improve and be better.
"If we have to have a scrappy game and get the four points, we'll take it. I've got every belief as a group we'll come out next game and get even better."
She added the "ball movement wasn't quite there, our passes were a bit sloppy and defensively not tight enough" but backed the group to learn some lessons out of the game.
"We played around with things a bit today but we need to execute a bit better," she said.
Tiger Heidi Jones was awarded the Anzac Day Medal in a losing cause in what was a terrific performance.
The Kangaroos mentor said it was a privilege to play on Anzac Day every year against the Tigers, something the girls didn't take for granted.
"It's a wonderful honour coming up against Portland every year, it's a great rivalry and one we always look forward to," she said.
"We feel really privileged to play in this game and to have this match."
