HFNL netball: Hamilton Kangaroos win 40-36 in traditional Anzac Day netball clash against Portland Tigers

By Nick Creely
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 5:05pm
Hamilton Kangaroos open grade netballer Hayley Sherlock looks for a passing option in the Anzac Day clash. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Hamilton Kangaroos open grade netballer Hayley Sherlock looks for a passing option in the Anzac Day clash. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Hamilton Kangaroos open grade mentor Emma Somerville says there is "fire in the belly" to improve its game and compete for longer despite clinching the Anzac Day clash against Portland Tigers by four goals, 40-36.

