Koroit has signed a premier cricket star as coach for the 2023-24 season in a bid to increase the club's professionalism and target its ultimate goal of promotion to division one.
Steph Townsend, who coached Nirranda last season, will take the reins of the Saints as they chase Warrnambool and District cricket division two success this year, with its ultimate goal promotion to division one.
Townsend starred in Geelong's Victorian Premier Cricket women's second grade grand final win in February and is eager to get started with her new club.
She said the decision to join - at this stage just in a coaching role - came about after former coach Mitch Lang got in contact with her.
"I actually played a couple of seasons here a very long time ago and the season just before last, Mitch actually got in contact with me just to see if I'd be interested in coming along," she said.
"But I wasn't quite at that stage and touched base just after the season and caught up with Bailen (McDonald) and Mitch. I just really loved everything that they said and I guess what they're trying to do with the club is something that I am all about.
"So it's all obviously about improvement and I guess the biggest thing for me was that they're really wanting to push into that division one competition."
Townsend said she would take time to earn her new side's respect and understand how the club operates.
She is aiming to pass on the knowledge she has gained playing high-level cricket and is hoping to implement a different style of play without making "drastic" changes.
"Just little things (changes) I guess from what I've noticed, the things that we do down at premier level as opposed to what's done down here. There's a bit of a gap and I'm just all about trying to bridge that gap.
"Just really simple things like bringing in key performance-based indicators. Just those little types of things that keeps everyone really accountable and in the long-term can set up success."
Koroit secretary James Sinnott was thrilled to sign Townsend, saying it was an "exciting time" for the Saints.
"I think this is just another stepping stone and it's great to have Steph here on board who, I think from a club point of view we'll be able to add that bit of professionalism," he said.
"Just add those little extra things, the little gaps that were there, that I think as players we knew were there. We're hoping that Steph can iron those little gaps out."
Joining Townsend at the Saints but in a playing role will be her partner Tiegan Kavanagh - an accomplished fast bowler who was also part of Geelong's premiership success.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
