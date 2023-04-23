Cobden teenager Ben McGlade is hoping to push for more appearances with the GWV Rebels after getting his first taste of the Coates Talent League this month.
McGlade, 16, is one of three bottom-aged under 18 Cobden players in the Rebels program this year, alongside Rhys Unwin and Flynn Penry, with all three lining up together against Dandenong on April 16 in what was McGlade's league debut.
"It was great to get out there with the boys finally," McGlade said of the round four match.
"I really enjoyed it and hopefully I can get another game."
Unwin said it was "unreal" to have three Bombers in the pathway program together.
"We've been playing together since under 14s, it's pretty special to be out here playing at this level together," he said.
McGlade came on through the wing under coach David Loader, a role he hasn't typically held down after previously playing as a defender.
"First time playing it really, it was good and I'm learning more and more," he said.
"It's a bit different, it's a lot of work... hopefully I get the hang of it."
Unwin, who made his Coates Talent League debut in round one, has also enjoyed the opportunity to take his game to another level through the Rebels.
"I've loved every minute of it and learnt every game," he said.
Playing mainly as a small forward to start the year, the 16-year-old was moved into the midfield in the third quarter against the Stingrays.
"That was a good opportunity for me to step up," he said.
Unwin made his senior Hampden league debut for Cobden on Saturday, kicking a goal in the Bombers' 13-point loss to Terang Mortlake.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey praised the teen on his composure in a pressure-filled game against the Bloods.
McGlade and Unwin, who both attend Mercy Regional College in Camperdown, remain firmly focused on soaking up every bit of knowledge they can in the Rebels program this year and improve their confidence as players.
"Just learn, watch everyone, hopefully pick a bit up, bring it back to club and use it," McGlade said. "Watch a bit of the leadership group and put a bit of that into my game and try and be a leader (as well). I'm just trying to play as much footy as I can."
