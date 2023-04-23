South Warrnambool utility Jock Blair is returning to play for the club in 2023, with coach Mat Battistello saying Blair could line up after his club's two-week bye.
Blair missed last season through work commitments.
"We think he's pretty important to what we do," Battistello said of Blair after the Roosters' 39-point win against Hampden league rival Warrnambool on Saturday.
The Roosters have impressed in 2023 in part to their strong form, as well as their ability to hold a stable list despite up to 10 players missing who could slot into the best 22.
"We've got six or seven out who will hopefully come back after the bye," Battistello said. "Hopefully we can maintain some momentum after that point."
The coach said Ollie Bridgewater (two appearances in 2023), Jack Dye (one) and Brayden Beks (none) were among those who were in line to return after the break.
"Some of those guys could have played this (past) week but because we have that two weeks off we decided not to risk it at all and give them that little bit of time to recover," he said.
Jeremy Mugavin's ankle injury, which caused him to miss Saturday's match, looks to be "a six-weeker", with fellow defender Liam Mullen also to return later in the season after travelling.
South Warrnambool's next game is on May 13, when it hosts Hamilton Kangaroos at Friendly Societies' Park.
