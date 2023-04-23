The Standard
Jock Blair to return for South Warrnambool in 2023, several players to return after two-week bye

Meg Saultry
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 8:30am
Jock Blair could return for South Warrnambool after its two-week break. File picture
South Warrnambool utility Jock Blair is returning to play for the club in 2023, with coach Mat Battistello saying Blair could line up after his club's two-week bye.

