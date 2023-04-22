The Standard
South Warrnambool remain undefeated after six-goal win against Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 22 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 8:30pm
South Warrnambool forward Sam Kelly was profilic with four goals on Sautrday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool forward Sam Kelly was profilic with four goals on Sautrday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Hampden league ladder-leaders South Warrnambool showcased its ability to withstand a pressure situation, holding off a plucky Warrnambool outfit at Reid Oval on Saturday.

