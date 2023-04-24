EMERGING Warrnambool golfer Lachie Walker can lay claim to a plus-handicap for the first time in his fledgling career after a stunning patch of form.
The Emmanuel College student had the best score at three out of four one-day tournaments played during his school holidays.
He shot a four-under par 68 to win the Royal Melbourne junior open, a one-under par 71 to collect a the West Vic junior open trophy in Ballarat and a five-under par 67 to be joint winner at a junior tournament at Torquay Sands.
Walker, 17, said a count-back was used at Torquay Sands with Ed Sargeant named the official winner after also shooting five under.
Walker's stunning form included six birdies and an eagle at Royal Melbourne, two birdies at Ballarat and seven birdies at Torquay.
His handicap was slashed from 1.9 to plus 0.1.
"It's gone down two shots which is pretty cool, it's the lowest I've ever been," Walker said.
Walker, who is "learning the ropes" about being a teaching pro at Warrnambool through a school-based program, said the consistency gave him belief in his game.
"I was rapt with the performances and to do it three out of four days was pretty pleasing for myself," he said.
"The first week of school holidays I was out there everyday practising and trying to hone in on my skills and improve and it's paid off.
"I was really consistent off the tee - I kept it in play all three days and I hit the majority of the greens and then I putted really well."
Winning at Royal Melbourne - one of Australia's premier sand-belt courses - was a highlight of Walker's purple patch.
"It is such a prestigious golf course and to say I shot four-under is pretty exciting to say," Walker said.
Walker said his red-hot form encouraged him to work on all areas of his game.
"(Becoming a teaching professional) is definitely an option but with the last week of form being pretty good, it's opened my eyes to practising a bit harder and maintaining my handicap at such a low level," he said.
"Hopefully I can pursue playing golf (as a career) in the future which would be pretty exciting."
The teenager, who will compete in the School Sport Victoria state finals later this year, is part of Warrnambool's dominant division one scratch pennant team which is undefeated with four wins entering the final round and has booked its spot in the Western District final at Port Fairy on Sunday, May 7.
He hopes to join Melbourne-based club Commonwealth and play pennant there in the future.
