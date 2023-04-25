Geoff, when was the last time Nestles' division one side won the flag before last month's victory?
It was 20 years ago. It was a long drought and we're glad it's over. Nestles had won 29 of 60 premierships before we had the drought and we hadn't made the finals in the last 12 years. The win was a big relief for everyone connected with the club. We've got a proud history at Nestles and not to win a flag in so many years was disappointing.
I take it there was a lot of celebrating when you defeated Russells Creek to take home the exclusive silverware?
Yes. There was a lot of celebrating. It went on for a few days into a few weeks. I've been amazed how many people have got in contact with me since the win whether it's just been seeing someone up the street and they congratulate you, to people sending messages. I never thought so many people would have taken an interest.
The win was also great for the old stalwarts of the club. I really don't want to individualise anyone in particular but there's been plenty of people who have worked so hard behind the scenes to see the club become a force in local cricket again and it's a reward for their efforts.
Geoff, personally the grand final win must have been a satisfying one for you as you made 115 not out from 142 balls. It was a remarkable feat and paved the way for Nestles to chase down the 208 runs set by Russells Creek. Were you confident that 208 runs was within Nestles' grasp?
It was a very good score set by Creek. I knew we needed everything to go our way if we were to win. We batted pretty deep with players like Sanjaya 'Sunny' Chathuranga, Tim Ludeman, Jacob Hetherington, Wil Hinkley and Ben Dobson. It was important all our batsmen valued their wickets and that's what happened. They all did their bit. Personally the win was very rewarding but I prefer to focus on the team things and my teammates.
Speaking of teammates, what sort of impact did Tim Ludeman have at Nestles after playing cricket at the higher level?
Tim has been sensational for the club. He had 15 years playing professional cricket before he came back to us so when he talks about cricket, you listen.
He's put in a lot of time helping out our younger players which will be beneficial for them going forward with their careers. He was always there offering little pointers to the players on how they may be able to improve their game.
Tim made a very valuable 38 runs in the grand final. I would say one of the best things about Tim is he's still the same bloke he was when he came through the junior ranks of the club. Playing cricket at the elite level never changed him. He's just a champion bloke.
Was it tough to play against your brother Cameron, who plays for Russells Creek, in the grand final?
No. It was good. We had a bit of banter between ourselves but on the other hand there's a lot of rivalry between us. Both of us love to win. It was great that I came out on top this time.
Let's go back, where did your cricket career begin?
It started at Wesley. Dad was heavily involved with the club and from a young age I took up scoring duties. I'll never forget I would have been about 10-years-old and I would score. Each one of our players would put in $1 a game for me to score. I also used to get afternoon tea so it was always a great Saturday afternoon. I really enjoyed the scoring.
My own cricket career began playing in the junior grades with Wesley. Blokes like Barry Gleeson and Brian Brown were among my junior coaches. We had a lot of success in the junior and senior grades at Wesley back in that era before I switched over to Nestles when I was 19-years-old.
I'll never forget when my career kicked off at Nestles in 2006 and I opened the batting with Glen Skilbeck in division one. He was a top player for the club for many years.
Geoff, have you made many centuries in your career?
I've been lucky to have made 10 centuries and six of those have been at the Reid Oval - one of those in last month's grand final was on the new ground.
How has the Reid Oval came up after its major ground renovations?
It's come up really well. The weather improved after the Christmas break and that made the turf wicket play a lot truer. It was a bit like batting on wickets in Melbourne after the holiday break. We now have a blue print in place to ensure the we can get our wickets right which will offer better cricket in the future.
Talking about wickets in Melbourne, have you represented Warrnambool in many country week games of cricket in Melbourne?
I've played in a couple. I want to play in more. It's a great thrill to represent Warrnambool against top players from other country areas in Melbourne.
Geoff, it's nearly 20 years that you've been involved with Nestles and in that time you've filled most positions at the club. Have many other clubs tried to entice you to change sides?
I've had a few clubs ask if I was interested in moving but I just love being at Nestles. We're lucky to have a great group at the club whether that's in the men's teams or the ladies sides and our volunteers.
I've got to ask you where did you get the nickname Wiz from?
That has to go back to mum. She used to say when I was a baby I would crawl really fast over the ground.
She would say I 'wizzed here' and 'I wizzed there' so the name just stuck with me.
