Under the Auld Pump: Nestles' premiership player Geoff Williams opens up on 2022/23 flag feat

By Tim Auld
April 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Nestles' Geoff Williams in action during the 2022-23 division one grand final; (right) with the premiership cup. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Geoff, when was the last time Nestles' division one side won the flag before last month's victory?

