IT'S not often you have to build a netball team from scratch.
But it's a situation one Hampden league club is navigating this season.
Camperdown lost its entire 2022 list in the off-season for a myriad of reasons - work, study, retirement - and had to look from within to fill its top-grade team.
Five teenagers are now regulars in the Magpies' side.
Piper Stephens, aged just 13, is the youngest of the cohort, then there's goal defence Elsie Sinnott, 14, goaler Isobel Sinnott, 15, goaler Sophie Conheady, 16, and 19-year-old Rosie Pickles who has returned to netball for the first time in five years and slotted into defence.
There's experience on hand to help - coach Emily Stephens, who at 40 has come out of retirement, and midcourter Grace Lucas who is 25 and playing in the midcourt. Chloe Davis, 20, and Annabel Lucas, 22, are also part of the team.
Emily is playing alongside daughter Piper, an emerging talent who was runner-up in the league's 13 and under best and fairest last year.
It wasn't always the intention but when the club found itself bidding farewell to numerous players in the off-season it became apparent Emily would need to provide on-court direction.
She conceded the new-look Magpies had a shaky, nervous start in round one against Terang Mortlake but were buoyed with their efforts against reigning premier South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles and were "taking the small wins".
Emily said it was "heartening" to see opponents be "respectful to a young team".
Now 0-3, they host Warrnambool at Leura Oval on Saturday.
"I guess circumstances for us this year have changed and we've had to put a lot of our younger bodies and younger girls as our open team and credit to them, they are doing a really good job," Emily told The Standard.
"I know we're getting beaten and probably by some big numbers. The last couple of weeks I think they've held their own - we've missed goals and there's been some passing errors but they haven't dropped their heads which has been a really positive thing and they are realistic.
"They know they are playing against some extremely experienced girls and some really sharp teams. We are trying to focus on us and are trying to build their capacity to play senior netball and are working with them on body movement and just movement down the court."
The teenage players "jumped at the chance to play" and "haven't wavered in their training" as they impress their new coach.
Emily herself estimates her most recent top-grade season was 2017.
She has "loved being back playing".
"It wasn't in the grand plan but it was really just to have some experience on the court around these young girls and just a bit of voice," she said.
"They can hear a lot off the court but it's always good to have someone a bit older and maybe slower and steadier to slow it down a bit.
"I have been on here and there and we still have a couple of older girls - who are 22 or 23 - and we're trying to utilise them as much as we can."
For Piper, the introduction to senior netball has come sooner than anticipated with her debut in round one an eye-opener.
Now she's in the side the Mercy Regional College student is determined to stay there and play her part in the Magpies' quest for a breakthrough win.
"It is a lot different than juniors," she said. "I was really nervous but it was good playing with mum because she played wing defence and I played centre so we were on at the same time."
"It means a lot because not many players get to do it and it just feels really good to be able to do it," she said.
"I've learned a lot - just to play on bigger bodies and how to work with other people."
Piper is also playing 17 and under netball each Saturday despite not turning 14 until October.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.