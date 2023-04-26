The state's best junior motocross riders will have the benefit of brand new facilities when they contest round three of the Junior Victorian Motocross Championships this weekend.
Lake Gillear's motocross track is hosting the event, fresh from thousands of dollars worth of track upgrades completed earlier this year.
The track is the shared home of the Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club and Warrnambool Motorcycle Club.
Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club president Shaun Walters is excited for the event which he expects to attract 200-250 entrants from all over the state.
"(It's a) brand new track, it'll be good to get them all down here," he told The Standard. "(It's) very sought after. A lot of travelling involved for a lot of people.
"This is all brand new, we're looking forward to having it.
"This is brand new, first time on this track. A lot of work by both clubs (has been done)."
Walters acknowledged the titles were the perfect opportunity for the region's riders to get a taste of high-level competition in their own backyard.
"It's a good chance for a lot of the locals that haven't ridden in a Victorian title or seen a Victorian title before to get amongst it and see what it's like," he said.
Walters said the championships should be a "good learning curve" for the region's competitors.
"James (Baker) will put on a good show," he said the 16-year-old rider.
"A couple of the other ones, they're first-timers, coming out here in amongst all the big kids that have been doing it for a long time so it'll be a good experience for them.
"As long as they finish and they're happy with what they did, that's the main thing."
Walters encouraged spectators to venture out and bask in the action.
"Free entry for spectators, they can come out and park on the hill, park inside and wander around," he said. "There's canteen facilities.
"It's a good day out to play in the dirt."
