Hamilton Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron says he can't question his players' efforts but conceded there is frustration at the group's inability to convert on the scoreboard.
The winless Kangaroos all-but kicked themselves out of the traditional Hampden league Anzac Day clash against Portland Tigers on Tuesday to go down by 21 points, kicking 4.15 (39) despite winning a myriad of key indicators, including the clearance battle and forward territory game.
"We'll take a bit out of the second half for sure but we were just wasteful with the footy, we've got to be cleaner with it," he told The Standard.
"To have more scoring shots than them and I think we went inside 50 56 times to 33, that's the bit that hurts the most.
"We've taken 16 marks inside 50 to five and that also hurts. It comes back to the execution of that last kick, we've just got to be cleaner but it's hard.
"I couldn't question the endeavour of the boys.
"Until half-time we probably weren't at our best and then after half-time we had full control of the game but we couldn't score and luck wasn't on our side, we just couldn't get them to go through."
The Kangaroos mentor said it was an honour to be part of the day against their great modern-day rival.
"It's one of the biggest games of the year we get to play in every year as we haven't experienced finals yet," he said.
"It's a big honour to play, there's always a big crowd and we're very grateful for that as a club to be involved in these big games.
"We're grateful to be in this country we live in and we're lucky to play on the day and honour them as a club."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
