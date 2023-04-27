Camperdown hopes a settled line-up will help its bid for back-to-back victories as the Hampden league prepares for the first two fixtures of its round four split round.
The Magpies will go into their clash against Warrnambool at Leura Oval on Saturday unchanged.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn, whose side has a 1-2 win-loss record, said it was pleasing to have depth.
"I said to the boys I can't remember the last time we had no change," he said.
"We have three emergencies (Hugh Gordon, Shane Morgan and Luke Kavenagh) knocking down the door and I just spoke to them about them doing everything right but it's just good everyone's playing their role, so it's good to back them in."
Swayn has noticed promising signs from his group in the first three rounds.
"We have a really good balance (across the ground) where we're not relying on two or three players like we have in other years," he said.
Teenage ruckman Jarvis Bermingham will debut for North Warrnambool Eagles against Cobden at Bushfield Recreation Reserve with forward Jack Burke also coming back into the side.
The Eagles will be without Reece Scoble who is unavailable while Fletcher Timms was omitted.
Coach Adam Dowie said the club was excited to see what Bermingham could do at senior level.
"Against Mark Marriott, we thought he is pretty tall and wily, a little bit like Jarvis, so we thought it was a good opportunity," he said.
"He is pretty raw but he has a bit of upside. I said 'Jarvis mate, you've got nothing to lose, go in there, have a crack' and all of a sudden it might be something we can work with this season."
Dowie, who expects injured key ruck-forward Nathan Vardy to play after the bye, said Burke would bolster the Eagles' attack.
"He hasn't been able to do a lot of training but he's trained for the last month and he'll play forward," he said.
"He just gives us another option down there because we're a bit light on for key position players."
Cobden has lost Charlie Darcy to a shoulder injury.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey said the club was awaiting MRI results after Darcy was injured in the second half of their round three loss to Terang Mortlake.
But he is confident Darcy will be available for selection after the Bombers' bye.
Wingman Liam Loubey will return to the Cobden line up after missing a match with concussion while key forward Marty Angus will debut for the club.
"He was one of our best two players in the first two rounds," Casey said.
Warrnambool and Koroit have changed their round five senior football game to a night fixture. It has switched from Saturday, May 13 to Friday, May 12. The match will start at 6.45pm at Reid Oval.
The North Warrnambool Eagles versus Port Fairy round six fixtures on Saturday, May 20 originally set for Reid Oval have been moved to Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Camperdown v Warrnambool
Camperdown
B: A.McBean, B.Richardson, S.Bradshaw
HB: L.O'Neil, B.Draffin, R.Arnold
C: J.Dundon, C.Lucas, H.Sumner
HF: D.Absalom, J.O'Neil, H.Sinnott
F: J.Place, C.Spence, S.Gordon
R: W.Rowbottom, T.Kent, Z.Sinnott
Int: J.Lafferty, N.Jones, J.Baird, M.Sinnott
Warrnambool
B: A.Radley, J.Chittick, R.Warfe
HB: S.Cowling, L.Bidmade, N.Hooker
C: D.Graham, W.Lord, E.Boyd
HF: H.Ryan, M.Bidmade, J.Turland
F: H.Morgan-Morris, L.Cody, C.Hoffmann
R: T.Ludeman, D.Weymouth, J.Bell
Int: J.Turland, S.Lampton, R.Mast, R.Jansen van beek
Emg: M.Holt, T.O'Keeffe, J.Wells
North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: R.Scoble, N.Rodda, C.Grundy
HB: J.Grundy, B.Jenkinson, J.Greene
C: F.Jones, H.Keast, A.Noske
HF: J.O'Brien, Z.Timms, T.Batten
F: B.Keast, L.Kenna, D.Bermingham
R: J.Bermingham, M.Wines, S.McKinnon
Int: J.Lewis, F.Timms, L.Wines, J.Johnstone
Cobden
B: L.Cahill, J.Worboys, T.Anderson
HB: J.Fowler, C.Koroneos, S.Thow
C: N.Mounsey, L.Loubey, P.Smith
HF: J.Hammond, T.Spokes, R.Unwin
F: P.Pekin, M.Angus, J.Hutt
R: M.Marriott, G.Rooke, B.Mahoney
Int: J.Hickey, L.Robertson, H.Robertson, L.Smith
Emg: M.Clarke, B.Green, L.Hickey
