Warrnambool V/Line services delayed following fatal South Geelong station crash

By Lillian Altman
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 11:00am
Coaches have replaced trains on a part of the Warrnambool V/Line service after a fatal collision in South Geelong on Monday morning, April 3.
There are delays on the Warrnambool V/Line service following a fatal crash near South Geelong station on Monday morning.

