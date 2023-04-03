There are delays on the Warrnambool V/Line service following a fatal crash near South Geelong station on Monday morning.
The delays are impacting both the Warrnambool and Geelong lines due to an empty passenger train colliding with a truck at the Barwon Terrace level crossing just before 7am on April 3.
Victoria Police said in a statement a man died following the collision between a truck and V/Line train that happened about 6.40am.
"The driver of the truck received life-threatening injuries and was treated by responding paramedics," police said in a statement.
"Sadly the man, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.
"The train driver was uninjured."
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
The Warrnambool line train services will originate and terminate at Waurn Ponds, with coaches replacing trains between Waurn Ponds and Geelong.
Services between Geelong and Southern Cross stations are operating as normal, but there may be some flow on impacts.
The service changes are expected across the morning.
Once given the all clear by authorities, crews will assess and repair any damage to the train and rail infrastructure.
Passengers can keep up to date via the V/Line website, app or Twitter feed for the latest information.
"We thank passengers for their patience while we work to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible following an incident at a level crossing near South Geelong Station," a V/Line spokesman said.
Emergency services are still on the scene as police continue their investigation into the incident.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
