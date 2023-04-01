Cobden's first win against Koroit in just under a decade was best summed up by its co-captain Paul Pekin's grandmother Patti during coach Dan Casey's post-game address: "it's magic".
The Bombers landed the first upset of the 2023 Hampden league season, knocking off the reigning premiers with a second half resurgence to seal a a 10.17 (77) to 7.7 (49) win at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
It proved a stark turnaround from last year's battles, when the Saints ran out 101 and 60-point victors.
Cobden co-coach Brody Mahoney said a win over Koroit was special, considering the last time was back in round 15 of the 2013 season, with the midfielder and teammate Louis Cahill the only Bombers to have beaten the Saints previously.
As for a home win against Koroit, you'd have to go back to round five of the 2012 season.
"It's been a bloody long time between drinks," Mahoney said.
The match was scrappy early, with the Saints putting together a nine-point lead by quarter time, before extending that to 17 by half time.
But the Bombers came out rejuvenated in the third quarter, levelling the score by the final break - though they arguably could have had a lead with a 3.6 goal-to-point ratio.
By then, the momentum had shifted towards the Bombers, with a five goal to one final quarter sealing a famous win.
Mahoney believed his group's fitness proved key in the win, and said every player had their moments.
"Second half everyone came into it," he said. "Mark Marriott was fantastic all day, our ruck, he barely missed a tap all game.
"Midfield came into it, they really showed their dominance.
"Jesse Williamson went forward... and didn't look like he had anyone on him."
Following a strong off-season recruitment, Mahoney said the main goal his group had this season was to make the top five.
"Our set goal this year was to go that one step further," he said. "We finished sixth last year... can we make finals?"
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said Cobden in Cobden was always a tough assignment, with the premiership mentor pleased with his side's first half.
"We had to defend pretty hard in the first quarter... and we ended up outscoring them," he said. "And second quarter I thought we controlled the game pretty well. Just missed a couple opportunities.
"And then just lost momentum in the third, and Cobden has always been a real momentum team."
Koroit reset for a Good Friday clash against South Warrnambool on Friday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
