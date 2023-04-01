The Standard
Portland's Mission to Seafarers pleads for funds in the wake of COVID-19

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 2 2023 - 8:00am
Eagle Sky crew members Domingo Conje and Eric Francis Constantinopla and Mission to Seafarers' Portland president Neville Manson aboard the Eagle Sky anchored in Portland. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Good Samaritans rushed to the aid of stranded seafarers aboard the Yangtze Fortune during a months-long saga, but the Portland charity they belong to says it's struggling to stay afloat.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

