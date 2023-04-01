Man taken to hospital after alleged assault outside city pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after an allegedly unprovoked attack outside the Cally Hotel last night landed a man in hospital.
Warrnambool Section Sergeant Nick Roberts said the alleged assault took place outside the front of the Fairy Street hotel at about 11pm on Friday night.
He said a 37-year-old Warrnambool man was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital with head injuries.
"The potential for it to have had serious consequences was there, the victim was lucky to escape from serious injury," Section Sergeant Roberts said.
It's not yet known how many people were involved in the incident.
Anybody with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool police station.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
