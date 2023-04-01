The Standard
Warrnambool police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault outside the Cally Hotel

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 1 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:19pm
Man taken to hospital after alleged assault outside city pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after an allegedly unprovoked attack outside the Cally Hotel last night landed a man in hospital.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

