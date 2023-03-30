Trio arrested after string of burglaries, ram raid

A Warrnambool trio has been arrested in relation to an alleged burglary spree spanning two months.
A 38-year-old man, 36-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested by Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives after raids at two residential properties on Wednesday.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the trio were assisting police with their inquiries into seven alleged burglaries and a ram raid in the Warrnambool and Cobden areas.
The ram raid allegedly saw two balaclava-clad men drive a stolen utility to BP IGA Express on Mortlake Road just after midnight on February 22 and reverse it into the front window.
They were then allegedly captured on CCTV entering the store and failing to steal the ATM before fleeing the scene.
The trio will also be questioned about burglaries at a Raglan Parade business on February 11, Warrnambool Football Netball Club and Cobden Golf Club on February 27, an attempted burglary at a Dennington service station on March 8, a burglary and theft at Allansford's Station Street on March 16, and attempted burglaries at a Mortlake Road business on March 18 and 29.
All of the incidents occurred between 12am and about 4.30am.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
