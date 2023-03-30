The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Warrnambool trio arrested after string of burglaries, ram raid across region

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:35am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trio arrested after string of burglaries, ram raid
Trio arrested after string of burglaries, ram raid

A Warrnambool trio has been arrested in relation to an alleged burglary spree spanning two months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.