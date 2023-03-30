The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Not unlawful': Inspectorate probe into Warrnambool council appointment concludes

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An inspectorate investigation into the reappointment of community development director Vikki King she had not acted unlawfully.
An inspectorate investigation into the reappointment of community development director Vikki King she had not acted unlawfully.

Recommendations to come out of an investigation into the reappointment of a former Warrnambool City Council director will be tabled at Monday's council meeting - months after it should have been done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.