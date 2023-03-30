The Bombers, who are expected to be big improvers in 2023 off the back of a strong pre-season, have named several of their recruits for round one. Experienced mid Brody Mahoney, ruck Mark Marriott, along with Patrick Smith, who returns from an ACL injury, bolster the Bombers' on-ball brigade, while Jack Hammond, Jesse Williamson, Noah Mounsey and Jordan Fowler all come in. Daniel Watson won't play as he deals with a hamstring injury.

