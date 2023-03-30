The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden league round one teams: Cobden's recruits set to be unleashed against reigning premier Koroit

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 30 2023 - 9:30pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden's Patrick Smith will line up in Saturday's season-opener after missing 2022 with an ACL injury. Picture by Sean McKenna
Cobden's Patrick Smith will line up in Saturday's season-opener after missing 2022 with an ACL injury. Picture by Sean McKenna

Cobden coach Dan Casey is hopeful his team assembled for round one will take it right up to reigning Hampden league premier Koroit on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.