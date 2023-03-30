A Port Fairy teenager is calling for answers and a plan for the town's new skate park after Moyne Shire Council closed the old one more than two years ago due to safety concerns.
Humboldt Serong, 15, said he and other park users wanted to know what was happening with the new park after it was closed in January 2021.
"I've got heaps of mates that are into skating and they closed the skate park two years ago and there's been zero word about it," Humboldt said. "We're really angry about it.
"We want dates at least and to know something's happening - a location or anything.
"Everyone's always skated there and they closed it with no warning or anything. We go to Warrnambool or Koroit when we can. Most people still skate at the old one but it's super dangerous.
"It's hard because a lot of people used it for exercise and now the closest skate park is Koroit but you can't get there on a weekday.
"We just want at least a date and a plan."
He said he felt council wasn't listening to anyone. "Everyone's just getting ignored," he said.
"It would be so good for the town. It's good for kids to get started young and for everyone to have fun."
Moyne Shire Council issued a statement on Wednesday about the Port Fairy Playground Strategy which included finding a location for the new skate park. It has also issued two previous statements outlining the challenges it faced.
It said the original site at George Dodds Reserve was problematic due to the nearby Latham Snipe nesting area and construction would have required an exemption under the Federal Environment Act.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said it was a complex and lengthy process and there was a risk it may not have been approved.
He said following community feedback and advice from an expert consultant, two additional sites were now being considered as part of the playground strategy.
Martins Point Reserve and Railway Place are potential locations for a new playground and skate park, he said.
"While the state government's Marine and Costal Act sets design and development conditions and requirements for further development at Martins Point, it will still be considered as a location option," he said.
The spokesman said work on the strategy was progressing well and was expected to be completed in July/August.
"The strategy will identify gaps in play and active recreation experiences across Port Fairy and inform the location, design and investment needed to develop the new play space and skate park facilities that council and the community want to see happen," he said.
He said $400,000 for the skate park was reserved in council's budget and consultants had been provided with the previous skate park design concepts.
"Council understands the frustration borne by the community and is committed to the delivery of a skate park in the near future," the spokesman said.
