Port Fairy teen calls for answers from Moyne Shire Council about skate park

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 2:15pm
Skaters Toby Watkinson, Humboldt Serong, Adam Lee, Adam Van de Camp and Jake Van de Camp want an update on what's happening with the new Port Fairy Skate Park. Picture: Anthony Brady
A Port Fairy teenager is calling for answers and a plan for the town's new skate park after Moyne Shire Council closed the old one more than two years ago due to safety concerns.

