Boom Allansford recruit Bradley Bull will make his debut for the club in Saturday's opening round Warrnambool and District league clash against Old Collegians.
After a distinguished Hampden league career with Warrnambool, which saw the defender win three senior premierships, the experienced campaigner will feature in his new colours against the Warriors.
Fellow recruit Bradley Williams has also been named for his first game at the club since 2017.
"He's such a versatile player, we can play him forward, back, in the mid so we're excited to see how he goes on Saturday," Nowell said of Bull.
"He brings that maturity to the young group, the leadership we really need and that's the same for Brad Williams too who may have only been training for a few weeks but has impressed with his leadership.
"The way both have got around the young group at training has been great. It's critical for us, we need that leadership around those boys.
"Having those two in the side is going to help us when we do have lulls on the field."
Nowell confirmed the club would blood some exciting youngsters for senior debuts including Flynn Gleeson, Lachlan Read, Ruben Swan and Reuben Gleeson.
"We're looking forward to seeing how our under 18 graduates go, we're excited by them for sure," he said.
Clubs across the league will also unveil their recruits in the season-opening matches.
Impressive defender Josh Keen will make his debut for Dennington in the clash against Timboon Demons alongside a swag of new faces for the Dogs.
The strong marking player, who has caught the attention of new coach Leigh Anderson after an impressive pre-season will join the likes of recruits Tyler Duynhoven, Leigh McKane, Nicholas Alexandrou and Brandon Barton to play their first game for the Dogs after crossing to the club.
Panmure is another side set to go into this weekend's grand final rematch against reigning premiers Nirranda with a new-look outfit, naming a host of new players for the blockbuster clash.
With some key injuries and unavailability in the early stages of the season, including new skipper Jacob Moloney, the Bulldogs have named recruits Wil Fleming, Zac Leddin, Harry Searle, Darcy Bourke and Rylan Rattley in their side.
The reigning premiers, in coach Nick Couch's first match, will unveil prized recruit Isaac Stephens from Camperdown in the clash.
In what looms as a fascinating opening round, South Rovers will also play host to Russells Creek at Walter Oval with both teams desperate for an early scalp, while Merrivale and Kolora-Noorat will draw significant interest after active pre-seasons from a recruitment perspective.
Merrivale Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Merrivale
B: S.Barnes, S.Doukas, W.Lenehan
HB: O.Watson, D.Scoble, O.Doukas
C: B.Bell, E.Barker, J.Porter
HF: A.Campbell, C.Rix, J.Wilson
F: J.Neave, N.Krepp, J.Johnstone
R: M.Hausler, T.Porter, S.Gleeson
Int: T.Stephens, J.Gleeson, C.Britton
Kolora-Noorat
B: J.Brooks, R.O'Connor, S.O'Connor
HB: T.McKenzie, N.Bourke, L.Tebble
C: J.Vaughan, J.Moloney, J.Dillon
HF: J.Larcombe, J.Evans, E.Lee
F: F.Beasley, S.Uwland, B.Lucas
R: S.Judd, J.Wallace, B.Moloney
Int: N.Marshall, C.Kavanagh, T.Glennen
Allansford Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Allansford
B: B.Lee, J.Kirkwood, T.Membrey
HB: B.Edge, Z.Mungean, B.Hunger
C: B.Coutts, C.McLean, F.Gleeson
HF: B.Williams, R.Swan, A.Gordon
F: C.Day, L.Read, R.Hare
R: K.Jans, B.Bull, Z.Jamieson
Int: D.Finnigan, R.Gleeson, K.Gordon
Old Collegians
**Team not provided
Nirranda Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Nirranda
B: C.Wagstaff, R.Nutting, J.Walsh
HB: J.Irving, B.Harkness, M.Lloyd
C: D.Willsher, J.Stacey, J.Willsher
HF: I.Stephens, B.Kew, D.Philp
F: J.Lee, D.Lees, M.Primmer
R: J.Paulin, L.Irving, H.Giblin
Int: D.Craven, J.Primmer, J.McLaren
Panmure
B: L.Lyons, M.Colbert, T.Wright
HB: J.Taylor, L.Kew, Z.Reeves
C: L.Gavin, L.McLeod, T.Murnane
HF: C.Bant, W.Fleming, P.Ryan
F: H.Turnham, J.Dalton, Z.Ledin
R: H.Searle, N.Keane
Int: B.Gedye, R.Rattley, J.Norton
South Rovers Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
South Rovers
B: L.Hopkinson, S.Nicolson, B.Bushell
HB: J.Harvey, B.Oates, J.Morton
C: B.Turland, P.Higgins, M.Edwards
HF: C.Stewart, D.Dews, J.Dalton
F: A.Bosse, J.Bell, B.White
R: K.Lenehan, S.Williams, A.Koutsoukis
Int: B.Goodall, A.Park, W.Oval
Russells Creek
B: D.Finlayson, Z.Welsford, B.Hewett
HB: T.Wason, D.Burns, J.Edwards
C: L.Edwards, B.Rudland-Castles, X.Short
HF: T.Smith, J.Brown, C.Templeton
F: S.Brady, J.Chatfield, D.Herbertson
R: D.Morris, S.Alberts, T.Lovett
Int: P.Brady, S.Grinter, J.Chatfield
Dennington Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Dennington
B: T.Lee, L.Pearson, J.Dwyer
HB: M.Clark, J.Turner, L.Campbell-Gavin
C: B.Thornton, J.Woodall, J.Hamilton
HF: T.Noonan, J.Keen, B.Baker
F: L.McKane, T.Duynhoven, E.Dowd
R: J.Garner, J.Noonan, T.Fitzgerald
Int: D.Threlfall, G.Serra, C.Remine, N.Alexandrou
Timboon Demons
*Team not provided
Sports reporter with The Standard
