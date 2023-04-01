The Standard
Two out of three auctions pass in during Warrnambool's weekend auctions

By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 1 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 1:45pm
The auction of 14 Patterson Street attracted a large crowd but failed to secure a single bidder.
A unique opportunity to own a large city property complete with stables failed to entice buyers at the city's' weekend auctions which saw two of three homes initially passed in.

