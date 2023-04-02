An overgrown "unholy mess" at one of only two gateways to Warrnambool's foreshore has prompted calls for the council to clean it up.
The bank of uncut grass along Harris Street has been labelled a fire hazard, causing concern for South Warrnambool residents. But the city council says it's unsafe to cut.
If the grass can't be regularly cut, South Warrnambool Community Association president Bill Hicks wants to see the council install a proper retaining wall and turn it into a welcoming feature for visitors to the town.
Mr Hicks said the overgrown grass had been like that for the past four months.
"For one of the only two entrances roads to the foreshore, what must the visitors think when they see this unholy mess greeting them," he said.
"Warrnambool is a great tourist destination and with the introduction of low train fares you would expect more people to come and visit."
Mr Hick said the overgrown embankment had become a harbour for foxes, rabbits, feral cats, rats mice and snakes.
"It is a traffic and health hazard to the neighbours and a fire hazard," he said. Mr Hicks said the council was lucky it didn't turn into a raging grass fire in the middle of town on a recent total fire ban day.
"The council is quick to send out fire notices to landholders to get their grass cut but do nothing about their responsibilities," he said.
"I know the council has a lot of things to take care of but keeping the town tidy is one of them." Mr Hicks said if the council couldn't keep it tidy then it should consider getting contractors in.
"There is another solution to the issue and that is to build a proper retaining wall out of block, stone or sleepers and they will never have to cut it again," he said. "All the neighbours around here keep their grass cut.
"That's all we're asking for, just keep it tidy and if they can't keep it tidy build a proper wall around there so they don't ever have to cut it again."
Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it was a steep embankment and unsafe to cut or mow. "Council is investigating the use of remote control mowers to use in these situations," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
