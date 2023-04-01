Horses of a rare breed graced their way across a Wangoom arena today in the first Australian Keuring of its kind in four years.
Twin Rivers Friesian breeder Julie Mischkulnig said she was thrilled to see the event return as horse-lovers filed into the Terarossa Lodge Indoor Arena.
"We're very excited," she said.
"Generally the Keuring is every two years but COVID postponed it all. Now we've finally got the judges in Australia, they're here for three weeks doing Keurings in six different states.
"We're just very excited they could come down to us.
"Normally we have two days in one venue around Werribee Park, this year I've organised today here, tomorrow we travel to Elmore to do it all over again for our northern Victoria members.
"It's the Australian Friesian Horse Society and we're affiliated with the KFPS dutch breed book.
"All our horses are registered in Holland and this is us playing in the national sandpit on a national forum with everyone else who breeds Friesians in the world."
She said she began breeding purebreds in 2011 when they imported their mares from Holland. The Friesian breed originates from the Friesland province north of the Netherlands.
"It's all lots of fun," Ms Mischkulnig said.
"The Friesian breed is just the perfect horse, they're very clever, trainable and people-oriented."
Ms Mischkulnig entered seven horses on the day. There's estimated to be about 800 registered Friesians in Australia.
