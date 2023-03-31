The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool man jailed again over involvement in south-west drug trafficking network

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man admits involvement in major drug trafficking network
Man admits involvement in major drug trafficking network

A Warrnambool man has admitted his involvement in a south-west drug trafficking network uncovered by police nearly three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.