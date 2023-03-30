Hoon driver who mounted walking track avoids jail

A hoon driver who lost control doing a burnout and drove his three children up a pedestrian walking track in Timboon has avoided jail.
The 43-year-old man pleaded guilty to seven offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, including failing an oral fluid test, driving while suspended, losing traction and driving in a manner which was dangerous.
He was fined $2000, disqualified from driving for six months and must do a safe driving program.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe told the court the man was driving a Holden Commodore sedan with expired Victorian registration and no registration plates on April 30, 2021.
Ms Howe said the offender did a burnout at an intersection in Timboon before fishtailing east along Timboon-Curdievale Road and crossing over double lines, blowing a tyre and losing control and driving into an embankment.
Then on May 1, Ms Howe said police followed scratch marks left along the road by the vehicle's rims to the offender's address in Timboon. He was later interviewed and stated his friend was driving at the time of the burnout.
Ms Howe said on December 5, the man was driving a Holden Commodore wagon with three children as passengers from his home in Timboon to the Curdies River, driving onto the Timboon Rail Trail.
Ms Howe said the offender drove over the Timboon Trestle Bridge and continued along the walking track before returning to his residence. When confronted by police, Ms Howe said the offender initially denied driving and was abusive, but later made admissions to driving.
The vehicle was seized and the offender walked to the back of the police vehicle and wrote 'dog' on the rear window. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1295.
Ms Howe said on November 12 last year, the man was observed by police driving a Holden ute on Ayresford Road. He was cautioned and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days at the cost of $1395. The offender said he was driving on a farm and forgot he had turned off the property and onto a main road.
Magistrate Peter Mellas implored the offender to stay out of trouble for the sake of his children and the wider community.
"Everything about this smacks that (you) just doesn't give a toss," he said.
"There's so many things wrong with your decision making here, what sort of example are you setting for your kids? Absolutely none.
"...With your history, if you turn up with this (string) of charges again, you risk jail."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.