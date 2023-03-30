Detective Sergeant Raven said the two men had also been charged in relation to burglaries at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club and Cobden Golf Club on February 27, an attempted burglary at a Dennington service station on March 8, a burglary and theft at residential property in Allansford's Station Street on March 16, and attempted burglaries at a Mortlake Road laundromat on March 18 and 29.