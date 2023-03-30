Two men have been charged over an alleged crime spree involving multiple burglaries and ram raids across the south-west.
Warrnambool police Detective Sergeant Andy Raven said the arrests came after a long and protracted investigation by both uniform police and the city's crime investigation unit.
He said police executed two search warrants at properties in Warrnambool's Ross Street and Birdwood Avenue on Wednesday.
Two men aged 38 and 36 were arrested and subsequently charged with 19 offences, including burglary, theft, criminal damage, and theft from motor vehicles.
Detective Sergeant Raven said a 35-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking cannabis and possessing the proceeds of crime.
He said those charges stemmed from a large quantity of cannabis and cash allegedly found at one of the properties.
Detective Sergeant Raven said the two men were charged in relation to a series of burglaries and ram raids spanning a two-month period.
The ram raids were allegedly committed at the Cheap As Chips store and the BP service station on Mortlake Road in February.
The offenders are accused of first stealing vehicles in burglaries at two Warrnambool businesses before using the cars in the alleged ram raids.
It is alleged two balaclava-clad men reversed into the BP IGA Express on Mortlake Road just after midnight on February 22 and failed to steal an ATM.
Detective Sergeant Raven said the two men had also been charged in relation to burglaries at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club and Cobden Golf Club on February 27, an attempted burglary at a Dennington service station on March 8, a burglary and theft at residential property in Allansford's Station Street on March 16, and attempted burglaries at a Mortlake Road laundromat on March 18 and 29.
He alleged a large quantity of cash was stolen from the Allansford property earlier this month.
All of the alleged incidents occurred between 12am and about 4.30am.
Detective Sergeant Raven said the alleged offending caused havoc in the middle of the night and while innocent victims were asleep.
"This has cost a lot of business owners their livelihood with cars being stolen and extensive amounts of damage caused," he said.
"It's certainly good to have them off the street."
The two men were remanded in custody overnight Thursday and are expected to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.