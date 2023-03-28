Former Warrnambool footballer Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has thanked the community for their "overwhelming support" following alleged racist abuse he received at an AFL match.
A St Kilda Football Club fan was alleged to have made racist comments towards the Indigenous Western Bulldogs forward during and following the match at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, March 25.
Both football teams have released statements regarding the incident.
The AFL's Integrity Department is investigating the matter.
Ugle-Hagan was also reported to have been targeted online.
The 20-year-old published a response to the incident on Instagram stories on Monday evening.
"(I'm) beyond grateful for all the overwhelming support especially the Western Bulldogs, family and friends," the post said.
"I appreciate everyone for reaching out and checking in.
"Keep educating those around you. No-one should feel this way.
"Always was, always will be."
North Warrnambool under 12s umpire Joey Chatfield, who experienced racism during his time playing football in the Warrnambool and Hampden football leagues, said the AFL's response was "a fantastic effort".
"Then to react on it so quickly is a credit to themselves," he said.
Mr Chatfield said while it was becoming rare for racism to surface in the AFL, it was nothing new.
"Because we're sort of born into racial vilification, not just sport but in society, it probably cuts more deeply for the amount of effort, time and money that goes into (the education of) it," he said.
"Because people are now experiencing something that shouldn't be happening."
Mr Chatfield said matters of racial vilification were now a legal issue where a person found guilty could be convicted of a crime.
Ugle-Hagan's mother, Alice Ugle, responded to the incident on her Facebook page with a poem.
If this story has affected you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited to, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
